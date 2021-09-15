HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Anderson, Daleville at Muncie Burris Invitational, 5 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Anderson at Lapel, 4 p.m.
Shenandoah, Wapahani at Muncie Central, 4 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Delta, Eastbrook at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Kokomo, 5 p.m.
Mississinewa at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Noblesville, 5:15 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Elwood at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Irvington Prep at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wapahani, 6 p.m.
Tipton at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Women)
Bethel at Anderson, 4 p.m.
Tennis (Women)
Franklin at Anderson, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 12:05 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Cincinnati Bearcats at Indiana Hoosiers, noon; Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Wyoming Cowboys, 4 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Taylor Trojans, 7 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.