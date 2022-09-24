LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Alexandria, Shenandoah at Delta invite, 8:30 a.m.

Anderson, Daleville, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel at Huntington North, 9 a.m.

PAAC Championship at Ball State, 10 a.m.

Golf (Girls)

Regional at Edgewood, 9 a.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at West Lafayette Harrison, 4 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

West Lafayette Harrison at Anderson, 4 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Anderson at Delta Invitational, 9 a.m.

Frankton, Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock Invitational, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Anderson at Cougar Classic, 9 a.m.

Daleville, Frankton at Eastern Hancock Invitational, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Brebeuf Invitational, 9 a.m.

PAAC tournament at Shortridge, 10 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Tennis (Men/Women)

Anderson Pro-Am, 10 a.m.

Soccer (Women)

Calvin at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Asbury vs. Anderson at Richmond, 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NCAA Football – Indiana at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.; Florida Atlantic at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

NFL – Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

USL – Loudon United FC at Indy Eleven, 5 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers (DH), 4:15 p.m.

