HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Elwood at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Frankton at Tipton, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Miami (Florida), 5 p.m.; Truman State at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Ohio State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Florida State, 9:15 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Michigan, 1 p.m.; Buffalo at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Thursday

No events scheduled

Friday

No events scheduled

