LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Anderson Prep at University, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Hamilton Southeastern at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.

Frankton at Muncie Burris, 4:15 p.m.

Alexandria at Oak Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Westfield at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Monroe Central at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Alexandria at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Kokomo at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Traders Point Christian at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.

MLB – New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.

MLB – New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.

Friday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 3:07 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

WNBA Preseason – Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video