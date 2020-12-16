HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Shenandoah at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Tipton at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.; Ohio State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA Preseason -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Ball State vs. Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Clemson vs. Notre Dame at Charlotte, North Carolina, 4 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 11:30 a.m.; Ball State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Purdue vs. Notre Dame at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Creighton, noon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.