HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Shenandoah at Daleville, 6 p.m.

Tipton at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.; Ohio State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Duke at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA Preseason -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Ball State vs. Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Clemson vs. Notre Dame at Charlotte, North Carolina, 4 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 11:30 a.m.; Ball State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Purdue vs. Notre Dame at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Creighton, noon

