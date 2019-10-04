LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Alexandria at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 7 p.m.

Blackford at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

State Finals

Lapel at Prairie View, 8:48 a.m.

Tennis

Sectionals

At Highland

Elwood/Anderson vs. Lapel/Alexandria, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings at Mumbai, India, 9:30 a.m.

MLB Postseason -- St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 4:37 p.m.

ECHL Preseason -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday

NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings at Mumbai, India, 9:30 a.m.

NCAA Football -- Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.; Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

USL -- Memphis 901 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

ECHL Preseason -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.

MLB Postseason -- Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 p.m.

Monday

MLB Postseason -- Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, if necessary, TBD

