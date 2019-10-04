HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 7 p.m.
Blackford at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
State Finals
Lapel at Prairie View, 8:48 a.m.
Tennis
Sectionals
At Highland
Elwood/Anderson vs. Lapel/Alexandria, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings at Mumbai, India, 9:30 a.m.
MLB Postseason -- St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 4:37 p.m.
ECHL Preseason -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday
NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings at Mumbai, India, 9:30 a.m.
NCAA Football -- Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.; Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
USL -- Memphis 901 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
ECHL Preseason -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.
MLB Postseason -- Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 p.m.
Monday
MLB Postseason -- Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, if necessary, TBD
