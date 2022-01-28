LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

University at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Frankton, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Elwood at Frankton, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, noon

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Georgetown at Butler, noon; Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Purdue, noon; Indiana State at Bradley, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Butler at Georgetown, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video