HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
University at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Frankton, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Elwood at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, noon
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Georgetown at Butler, noon; Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Purdue, noon; Indiana State at Bradley, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Butler at Georgetown, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 3 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan, 7 p.m.
