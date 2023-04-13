LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS Baseball

Randolph Southern at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Muncie Central, Shenandoah at Anderson, 4 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.

Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament

Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Madison County Softball Tournament

Elwood at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament

Anderson Prep at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Randolph Southern at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Shenandoah at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Union at Daleville, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY Baseball

Wittenberg at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD Thursday

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.

MLB – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Orange County SC, 10 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

