HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:10 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Connecticut, noon; Ohio State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Butler at Marquette, 3 p.m.
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Penn State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at IUPUI, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.
