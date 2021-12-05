LOGO19 Coming Up

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:10 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Connecticut, noon; Ohio State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Butler at Marquette, 3 p.m.

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Penn State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at IUPUI, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.

