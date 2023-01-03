LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Daleville at Southern Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Frankton, Liberty Christian at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Knightstown, Lapel, Union City at Centerville, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8:05 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Illinois State, 8 p.m.; DePaul at Butler, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Ohio State, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Illinois-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8:05 p.m.

NBA – Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Akron at Ball State, 8:30 p.m.

