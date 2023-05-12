HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Bethesda Christian at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Softball
Marion at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Union, 5:30 p.m.
Maconaquah at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys/Girls)
MEC Championship at Monroe Central, 5:15 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Bluffton vs. Anderson at Kokomo, 10 a.m.
Track & Field (Men)
Fighting Chance Meet at Joliet, Illinois, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 3:07 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Sacramento Republic FC, 10 p.m.
WNBA Preseason – Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.
Sunday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 3:07 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 1:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.