HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Bethesda Christian at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Softball

Marion at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Union, 5:30 p.m.

Maconaquah at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

MEC Championship at Monroe Central, 5:15 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Bluffton vs. Anderson at Kokomo, 10 a.m.

Track & Field (Men)

Fighting Chance Meet at Joliet, Illinois, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 3:07 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Sacramento Republic FC, 10 p.m.

WNBA Preseason – Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

Sunday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 3:07 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 1:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

