HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
State finals at Prairie View, 8:39 a.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Sectional 14
at New Castle
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Sectional 41
at Highland
Championship, 5 p.m.
Sectional 44
at Marion
Championship, 5 p.m.
Sectional 47
at Mount Vernon
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 2:08 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 3, 10:08 p.m. (if necessary)
Saturday
MLB -- Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 3, TBD (if necessary)
USL -- Indy Eleven at St. Louis FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.