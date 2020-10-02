LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.

Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

State finals at Prairie View, 8:39 a.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Sectional 14

at New Castle

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Sectional 41

at Highland

Championship, 5 p.m.

Sectional 44

at Marion

Championship, 5 p.m.

Sectional 47

at Mount Vernon

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB -- Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 2:08 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 3, 10:08 p.m. (if necessary)

Saturday

MLB -- Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 3, TBD (if necessary)

USL -- Indy Eleven at St. Louis FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

Tags

Recommended for you