HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Sectional semifinals

Class 5A Sectional 12

West Lafayette Harrison at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Sectional 21

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Sectional 36

Eastern at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Sectional 38

Shenandoah at Scecina, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Sectional 43

Union City at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA -- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

USL Conference Semifinals -- Indy Eleven at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

