HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Sectional semifinals
Class 5A Sectional 12
West Lafayette Harrison at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Sectional 21
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 36
Eastern at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 38
Shenandoah at Scecina, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Sectional 43
Union City at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
USL Conference Semifinals -- Indy Eleven at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.
NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.