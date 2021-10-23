HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Semistate at Huntington University, 10:30 a.m.
Volleyball
Regionals
Class 2A at Elwood
Madison-Grant vs. Alexandria, 10 a.m.
South Adams vs. Rossville, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 1A at Wes-Del
Seton Catholic vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 10 a.m.
Daleville vs. South Newton, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Football
Franklin at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
League of Legends
Anderson at Lourdes, 2 p.m.
Overwatch
Anderson at Manchester, noon
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at Hanover, 1 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Indiana D-III Invitational at Terre Haute, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at Hanover, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Davidson Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs, 1 p.m.; Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores, 1 p.m.; Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers, 3 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals, 3:30 p.m.; Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers, 7:30 p.m.; Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 7:30 p.m.
USL -- FC Tulsa at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No events scheduled
