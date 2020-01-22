HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Smith Academy at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Elwood at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Hanover at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Central Michigan, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.