HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Smith Academy at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Elwood at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Daleville, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Hanover at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Central Michigan, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 1 p.m.

