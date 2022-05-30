LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Sectionals

Class 4A at Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon vs. Greenfield-Central, 10 a.m.

Muncie Central vs. Anderson, noon

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Centerville

Shenandoah vs. Centerville, 10 a.m.

Hagerstown vs. Northeastern, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Frankton

Wapahani vs. Frankton, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 1:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA – Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video