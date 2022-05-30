HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Sectionals
Class 4A at Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon vs. Greenfield-Central, 10 a.m.
Muncie Central vs. Anderson, noon
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Centerville
Shenandoah vs. Centerville, 10 a.m.
Hagerstown vs. Northeastern, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Frankton
Wapahani vs. Frankton, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 1:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA – Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.