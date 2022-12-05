LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Swimming & Diving

Elwood, Frankton at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Saint Louis at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Boston at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Ball State at Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Indiana at Butler, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Lafayette, 6 p.m.; IUPUI at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Maryland at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 7 p.m.

