LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Tipton, 5 p.m.

Connersville at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Softball

Eastern at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Traders Point, 5:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Sectionals

At Mount Vernon

Pendleton Heights/New Palestine winner vs. Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

At Anderson

Elwood vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Frankton vs. Lapel/Anderson winner, 5 p.m.

At Marion

Championship, 5 p.m.

At New Castle

New Castle vs. Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

USL – New York Red Bulls II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 11:35 a.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

WNBA – Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 2 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video