HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Tipton, 5 p.m.
Connersville at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Softball
Eastern at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Traders Point, 5:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.
Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Sectionals
At Mount Vernon
Pendleton Heights/New Palestine winner vs. Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
At Anderson
Elwood vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Frankton vs. Lapel/Anderson winner, 5 p.m.
At Marion
Championship, 5 p.m.
At New Castle
New Castle vs. Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
USL – New York Red Bulls II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 11:35 a.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
WNBA – Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 2 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.