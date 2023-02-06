coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Rutgers at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8:05 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.; Valparaiso at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.; Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.