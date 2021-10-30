HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Cross Country (Men/Women)
HCAC Championships at Shelbyville, noon
Football
Anderson at Mount St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.
League of Legends
Anderson at Alma, 2 p.m.
Overwatch
Anderson at Huntington, noon
Soccer (Men)
Bluffton at Anderson, 2 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Transylvania at Anderson, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at Transylvania, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:30 p.m.
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins, noon; Butler Bulldogs at Dayton Flyers, 1 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota State Bison, 3:30 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers, 3:30 p.m.; North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 7:30 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Football -- Ball State Cardinals at Akron Zips, 7 p.m.
