LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Cross Country (Men/Women)

HCAC Championships at Shelbyville, noon

Football

Anderson at Mount St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.

League of Legends

Anderson at Alma, 2 p.m.

Overwatch

Anderson at Huntington, noon

Soccer (Men)

Bluffton at Anderson, 2 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

Transylvania at Anderson, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Anderson at Transylvania, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:30 p.m.

NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins, noon; Butler Bulldogs at Dayton Flyers, 1 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota State Bison, 3:30 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers, 3:30 p.m.; North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 7:30 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Football -- Ball State Cardinals at Akron Zips, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video