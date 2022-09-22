LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Providence Cristo Rey, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at McCutcheon, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Frankton at Tipton, 4:15 p.m.

Anderson at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Wapahani, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Blackford at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Sheridan at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Anderson at Moody Bible, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

NCAA Football – Indiana at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.; Florida Atlantic at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

NFL – Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

USL – Loudon United FC at Indy Eleven, 5 p.m.

