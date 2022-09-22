HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Providence Cristo Rey, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at McCutcheon, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Frankton at Tipton, 4:15 p.m.
Anderson at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Wapahani, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Blackford at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Sheridan at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Moody Bible, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.; Florida Atlantic at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
NFL – Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
USL – Loudon United FC at Indy Eleven, 5 p.m.