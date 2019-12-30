LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Kalamazoo at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Urbana at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA — Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Rutgers, 3 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 4 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, 4 p.m.

ECHL — Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

No events scheduled

Thursday

NBA — Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football — Tennessee vs. Indiana at Jacksonville, Fla., 7 p.m.

