HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Kalamazoo at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Urbana at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA — Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Rutgers, 3 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 4 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, 4 p.m.
ECHL — Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
No events scheduled
Thursday
NBA — Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football — Tennessee vs. Indiana at Jacksonville, Fla., 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.