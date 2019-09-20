HIGH SCHOOLS
Friday
Football
Alexandria at Blackford, 7 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Indiana Deaf, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Lapel vs. Cardinal Ritter at Marian University, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7 p.m.
West Lafayette Harrison at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Oglethorpe, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion, 8 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football — Connecticut at Indiana, noon; Ball State at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia, 8 p.m.
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:10 p.m.
Sunday
NFL — Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Monday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
