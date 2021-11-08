coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
ECHL — Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Eastern Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.; IUPUI at Butler, 6:45 p.m.; Ball State at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.; Bellarmine at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Milwaukee at Ball State, 11:30 a.m.; Stephen College at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ohio at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Butler, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Western Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Western Illinois at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.