HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Lafayette Jeff at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Centerville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware County Girls Basketball Tournament
At Yorktown
Daleville vs. Wapahani, 6 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Anderson at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Guerin Catholic at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Monroe Central at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Muncie Central at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Wes-Del at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA – Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Buffalo at Ball State, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
