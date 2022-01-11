LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Lafayette Jeff at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Centerville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware County Girls Basketball Tournament

At Yorktown

Daleville vs. Wapahani, 6 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Anderson at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Guerin Catholic at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Monroe Central at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

Muncie Central at Frankton, 6 p.m.

Wes-Del at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Evansville at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA – Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Buffalo at Ball State, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video