LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Alexandria at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock, Knightstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Muncie Burris at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Wapahani at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lawrence North, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Eastern at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Blackford at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Connersville at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 8:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video