HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Alexandria, Frankton at Norwell Invitational, 9 a.m.
Elwood, Shenandoah at Blue River Valley Invitational, 10 a.m.
Golf (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Lapel Invitational, 9 a.m.
Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton at Shenandoah Invitational, 1 p.m.
Daleville at Delaware County tourney, 1 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Sheridan, 10 a.m.
Guerin Catholic at Pendleton Heights, 11:30 a.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at New Castle duals, 9 a.m.
Frankton at Hamilton Heights Invitational, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Monroe Central at Elwood, 10 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NFL Preseason – Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 4 p.m.
Triple A East – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:35 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Hartford Athletic, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
Triple A East – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 3:05 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, 3 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB – Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.