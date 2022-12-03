HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Elwood at Union (Modoc), noon
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Anderson at West Lafayette Harrison, 2:30 p.m.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 2:30 p.m.
Union County at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Frankton, Pendleton Heights at New Castle Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Lapel at Maconaquah Super Duals, 8:30 a.m.
Shenandoah at Elwood Super Duals, 8:30 a.m.
Alexandria at Westfield duals, 9 a.m.
Anderson at Hagerstown Invitational, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Mount St. Joseph at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Mount St. Joseph at Anderson, 1 p.m.
Swimming & Diving (Men/Women)
Anderson at Miami Invitational, 9 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Football – Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue vs. Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Syracuse at Notre Dame, noon; Indiana State at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.; Ball State at Duquesne, 2 p.m.; Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Tulsa Oilers, 5:05 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Minnesota at Purdue, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m.; Illinois at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Connecticut at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Saint Louis at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.