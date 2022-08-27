LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Alexandria, Daleville, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Wapahani Invitational, 8 a.m.

Frankton at Taylor University Invitational, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Avon, 9 a.m.

Elwood, Madison-Grant at Oak Hill Invitational, 10 a.m.

Golf (Girls)

MEC championship at Maplewood, 1 p.m.

CIC championship at Marion Elks, 2 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

MEC championship at Randolph Southern, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Indian Creek, 9 a.m.

Frankton, Lapel at Cowan Invitational, 9 a.m.

Liberty Christian at Marion Invitational, 9 a.m.

Shenandoah at Wapahani Invitational, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Volleyball

DePauw at Anderson, 11 a.m.

Earlham at Anderson, 12:30 p.m.

Trine at Anderson, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

NFL Preseason – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL – San Antonio FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Monday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

