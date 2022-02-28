Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Valorant
Anderson at Ohio Northern, 8 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Akron at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Florida State, 7 p.m.; Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State vs. Illinois State at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
