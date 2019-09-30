HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf
Regionals
Madison-Grant (Kasey Cleaver) at Noble Hawk, 8:30 a.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Elwood at Frankton, 4 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Union (Modoc), 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
No events scheduled
Wednesday
USL -- Indy Eleven at Ottawa Fury F.C., 7 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.