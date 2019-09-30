LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf

Regionals

Madison-Grant (Kasey Cleaver) at Noble Hawk, 8:30 a.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Elwood at Frankton, 4 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Union (Modoc), 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

No events scheduled

Wednesday

USL -- Indy Eleven at Ottawa Fury F.C., 7 p.m.

Thursday

No events scheduled

Tags

Recommended for you