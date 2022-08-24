LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Arabian Roundup at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Madison-Grant at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament

Anderson at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

New Castle at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Liberty Christian at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Taylor, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

NFL Preseason – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL – San Antonio FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

