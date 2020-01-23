HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Howe at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.
International at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Connersville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Eastern at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Noblesville, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Central Michigan, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Atlanta Gladiators at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Creighton, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 2 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.