HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Howe at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.

International at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Connersville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Eastern at Frankton, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Noblesville, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Central Michigan, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Atlanta Gladiators at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Creighton, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 2 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 2 p.m.

