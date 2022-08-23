HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Daleville, Madison-Grant at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood, Lapel at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Muncie Burris at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Yorktown at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Blackford at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Heritage Christian at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Yorktown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 7 p.m.
Hagerstown at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Cowan, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Muncie Central at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 7 p.m.
Tri-Central at Frankton, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 8:05 p.m.
Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.
Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.