LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Daleville, Madison-Grant at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood, Lapel at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Muncie Burris at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Yorktown at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Blackford at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Heritage Christian at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Yorktown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 7 p.m.

Hagerstown at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Cowan, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Muncie Central at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 7 p.m.

Tri-Central at Frankton, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 8:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Trending Video