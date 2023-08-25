HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Alexandria at Wabash, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Southern Wells at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament
Championship, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
College Football – Navy vs. Notre Dame at Dublin, Ireland, 2:30 p.m.
MLB – Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:15 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.
USL Championship – Loudon United FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:35 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.
WNBA – Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.