HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Alexandria at Wabash, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Tipton, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Southern Wells at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament

Championship, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

College Football – Navy vs. Notre Dame at Dublin, Ireland, 2:30 p.m.

MLB – Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:15 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.

USL Championship – Loudon United FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:35 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

WNBA – Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

