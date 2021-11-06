HIGH SCHOOLS
Girls Basketball
Lawrence North at Anderson, noon
Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Delta, 2 p.m.
Daleville at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Knightstown at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Wabash at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Football
Defiance at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving (Men/Women)
Anderson, Bluffton at Rose-Hulman, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Michigan State at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.; Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:10 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings, 6 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Eastern Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.; IUPUI at Butler, 6:45 p.m.; Ball State at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.; Bellarmine at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Milwaukee at Ball State, 11:30 a.m.; Stephen College at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ohio at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.