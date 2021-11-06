LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Girls Basketball

Lawrence North at Anderson, noon

Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Delta, 2 p.m.

Daleville at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Wabash at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Football

Defiance at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving (Men/Women)

Anderson, Bluffton at Rose-Hulman, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Michigan State at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.; Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:10 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings, 6 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Eastern Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.; IUPUI at Butler, 6:45 p.m.; Ball State at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.; Bellarmine at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Milwaukee at Ball State, 11:30 a.m.; Stephen College at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ohio at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

