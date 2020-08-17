LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Monday

Golf (Girls)

Blue River Valley, Shenandoah at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton, Muncie Central at Lapel 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Shenandoah at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Lapel at New Castle, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Daleville at Tri, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Cross Country

Alexandria, Elwood, Madison-Grant at Lapel Invitational, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Union, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at New Castle Hokum Karem, 6 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Wes-Del at Alexandria, 4 p.m.

Knightstown, Lapel, Lawrence Central, Ritter at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Wabash at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Liberty Christian at Anderson, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Shenandoah at Knightstown, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Hamilton Heights, 5 p.m.

Jay County at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Maconaquah at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Taylor at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Elwood at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Jay County, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 5:15 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals, 8:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

NBA Playoffs — Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, Game 1, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 4 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 5:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals, 8:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

NBA Playoffs — Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, Game 2, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 1 p.m.

WNBA — Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever, 8 p.m.

