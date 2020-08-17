Coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
Golf (Girls)
Blue River Valley, Shenandoah at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton, Muncie Central at Lapel 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wes-Del, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Shenandoah at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Lapel at New Castle, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Tri, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Cross Country
Alexandria, Elwood, Madison-Grant at Lapel Invitational, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Union, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at New Castle Hokum Karem, 6 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Wes-Del at Alexandria, 4 p.m.
Knightstown, Lapel, Lawrence Central, Ritter at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Wabash at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Shenandoah at Knightstown, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Hamilton Heights, 5 p.m.
Jay County at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Maconaquah at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Taylor at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Elwood at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Jay County, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 5:15 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals, 8:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
NBA Playoffs — Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, Game 1, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 4 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 5:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals, 8:05 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NBA Playoffs — Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, Game 2, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 1 p.m.
WNBA — Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever, 8 p.m.
