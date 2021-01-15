LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Madison-Grant at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Lafayette Jeff, 8 p.m.

Elwood at Alexandria, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Elwood at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

CIC championships at Elwood, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 4 p.m.; Buffalo at Ball State, 5 p.m.

Sunday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Michigan State, noon; Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Boston College at Notre Dame, noon; Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

