HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Lafayette Jeff, 8 p.m.
Elwood at Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Elwood at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
CIC championships at Elwood, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 4 p.m.; Buffalo at Ball State, 5 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Michigan State, noon; Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Boston College at Notre Dame, noon; Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.