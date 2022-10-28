LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Class 5A Sectional 12

Anderson at Fort Wayne North Side, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Sectional 36

Alexandria at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Sectional 38

Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Sectional 44

Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Reading Royals, 7 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Football – Morehead State at Butler, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, noon; Indiana State at South Dakota State, 3 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Reading Royals, 3 p.m.

NFL – Washington Commanders at Indianapolis

Colts, 4:25 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.

