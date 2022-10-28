HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Class 5A Sectional 12
Anderson at Fort Wayne North Side, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 36
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 38
Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Sectional 44
Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Reading Royals, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Football – Morehead State at Butler, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, noon; Indiana State at South Dakota State, 3 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Reading Royals, 3 p.m.
NFL – Washington Commanders at Indianapolis
Colts, 4:25 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.