Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Daleville at Wapahani, 4 p.m.

Blue River Valley, Shenandoah at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Eastern, Frankton at Southwood, 5 p.m.

Wabash at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson Prep at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Delta, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Hamilton Heights at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 5 p.m.

Marion at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson Prep at Crispus Attucks, 6 p.m.

Blackford at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

NBA Playoffs -- Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, Game 2, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 1 p.m.

WNBA -- Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 8 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

NBA Playoffs -- Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, Game 3, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 3:30 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky at Bradenton, Florida, 5 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

