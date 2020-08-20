HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Daleville at Wapahani, 4 p.m.
Blue River Valley, Shenandoah at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Eastern, Frankton at Southwood, 5 p.m.
Wabash at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Delta, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Hamilton Heights at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 5 p.m.
Marion at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson Prep at Crispus Attucks, 6 p.m.
Blackford at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NBA Playoffs -- Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers, Game 2, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 1 p.m.
WNBA -- Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 8 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NBA Playoffs -- Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, Game 3, at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 3:30 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky at Bradenton, Florida, 5 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
