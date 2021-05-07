HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Cowan, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame Classic (Jasper), 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Daleville, 4 p.m.
Softball
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Cowan, 5 p.m.
Sheridan at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Wes-Del, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Elwood at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Alexandria at Jasper Smash Cancer Invitational, 6 p.m.
Track & Field
Shenandoah at Hagerstown Invitational, 5:15 p.m.
Anderson at NCC championships, 5:30 p.m.
CIC championship at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Pike Invitational, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Track & Field (Women)
Anderson at Pace Setter Sports Invitational, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.
NBA -- Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 2:08 p.m.
WNBA Preseason -- Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
