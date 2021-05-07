LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cowan, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame Classic (Jasper), 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Daleville, 4 p.m.

Softball

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cowan, 5 p.m.

Sheridan at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Wes-Del, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Elwood at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Alexandria at Jasper Smash Cancer Invitational, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

Shenandoah at Hagerstown Invitational, 5:15 p.m.

Anderson at NCC championships, 5:30 p.m.

CIC championship at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Pike Invitational, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Track & Field (Women)

Anderson at Pace Setter Sports Invitational, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.

NBA -- Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 2:08 p.m.

WNBA Preseason -- Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

