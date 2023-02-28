HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Sectional 9 at Muncie Central
Pendleton Heights vs. Richmond, 7 p.m.
Sectional 41 at Shenandoah
Northeastern vs. Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Sectional 55 at Tri-Central
Anderson Prep vs. Tri-Central, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 10:30 a.m.
MLB Spring Training – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals at West Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Ball State at Akron, 7 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB Spring Training – Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Thursday
MLB Spring Training – Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Florida, 1:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State vs. Evansville at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Purdue vs. Wisconsin at Minneapolis, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
MLB Spring Training – Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Florida, 1:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres at Peoria, Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Toledo at Ball State, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler vs. Georgetown at Uncasville, Connecticut, 11 a.m.; Indiana vs. Nebraska/Michigan State winner at Minneapolis, 12:30 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State/Syracuse winner at Greensboro, North Carolina, 2 p.m.; Iowa vs. Purdue/Wisconsin winner at Minneapolis, 6:30 p.m.