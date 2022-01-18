LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Indiana Math & Science at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Elwood at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Kokomo at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

Wapahani at Elwood, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.; Toledo at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Michigan State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video