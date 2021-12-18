LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Daleville, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 12:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Centerville, 1 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lawrence Central, 1:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Daleville, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

HHC Diving Championships at New Palestine, 8 a.m.

HHC Swimming Championships at New Palestine, noon

Wrestling

Madison County championships at Pendleton Heights, 9 a.m.

Shenandoah at Wapahani invite, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Trine at Anderson, 4 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Hanover at Anderson, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler vs. Purdue at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, noon; Alabama at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.; Ball State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

NFL – New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Oakland City at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bellarmine at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Alabama at Purdue, 11 a.m.; Wright State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

