HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Daleville, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 12:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Centerville, 1 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lawrence Central, 1:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
HHC Diving Championships at New Palestine, 8 a.m.
HHC Swimming Championships at New Palestine, noon
Wrestling
Madison County championships at Pendleton Heights, 9 a.m.
Shenandoah at Wapahani invite, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Trine at Anderson, 4 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Hanover at Anderson, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler vs. Purdue at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, noon; Alabama at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.; Ball State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
NFL – New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Oakland City at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bellarmine at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Alabama at Purdue, 11 a.m.; Wright State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
