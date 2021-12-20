coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Sheridan at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Grant 4 at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Oakland City at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bellarmine at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Alabama at Purdue, 11 a.m.; Wright State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Texas A&M Corpus Christi at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.; Northern Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Evansville at Butler, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
NBA – Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.