HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Boys)
Wapahani at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Jay County, 5:30 p.m.
International at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Sectionals
at Highland
Elwood vs. Anderson, 5 p.m.
at Alexandria
Lapel vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.
at New Castle
Tri/Knightstown at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
at Fishers
Greenfield-Central/Pendleton Heights vs. Mount Vernon, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Delaware County tourney at Wapahani, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Irvington at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB Postseason -- St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 5:02 p.m.
Friday
NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings at Mumbai, India, 9:30 a.m.
MLB Postseason -- St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 4:37 p.m.
ECHL Preseason -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday
NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings at Mumbai, India, 9:30 a.m.
NCAA Football -- Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.; Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
USL -- Memphis 901 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
ECHL Preseason -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.
MLB Postseason -- Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, TBD
