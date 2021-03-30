LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Southwood at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Guerin Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Softball

Lapel at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Morristown at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB Spring Training -- Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 10:05 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video