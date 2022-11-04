LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Daleville at Muncie Burris, 6:30 p.m.

Cowan at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Football

Class 2A Sectional 38

Heritage Christian at Lapel, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football – Iowa at Purdue, noon; North Dakota at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA – New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7:45 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – New Orleans at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Earlham at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Green Bay at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Morehead State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Saint Louis at Indiana State, 11 a.m.; Ball State at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.; Northern Illinois at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

