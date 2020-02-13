HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Iowa at Indiana, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio State, noon; Bowling Green at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Butler, 2:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ohio State at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Butler at Marquette, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Louisville, 3 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 3 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 5:05 p.m.
