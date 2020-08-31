coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
Tennis (Boys)
Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Noblesville, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Cross Country
Madison-Grant at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Alexandria, Tipton at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Blue River, Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Northfield, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Hamilton Heights at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Taylor, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Muncie Burris, 4:45 p.m.
Anderson at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Shenandoah at Connersville, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Morristown, 6 p.m.
Blackford at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Kokomo, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 8:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream at Bradenton, Florida, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury at Bradenton, Florida, 10 p.m.
